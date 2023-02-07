Soccer-PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour

February 07, 2023 — 08:55 am EST

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain are under investigation by French prosecutors over alleged undeclared labour, the Paris prosecutors' office said on Tuesday.

"Following a complaint received on Dec. 13, 2022, an investigation was opened on Jan. 16, 2023 on the grounds of undeclared work," the office told Reuters.

The complaint was launched by Tunisian national Hicham Bouajila, who claims he worked for the club's president Nasser al Khelaifi as an advisor, his lawyer, Bertrand Repolt, told Reuters.

"He was never employed by PSG," the Ligue 1 club were quoted as saying by French sports daily L'Equipe.

French champions PSG did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

