Soccer-PSG sign Brazilian teen Moscardo from Corinthians

Jan 25(Reuters) - Paris St Germain have signed Brazilian 18-year-old midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

He has signed a contract with PSG until 2028 and is immediately being loaned back to Corinthians until the end of the season.

Moscardo, who joined Corinthians last season, has played 18 games in Brazil's top flight Serie A. He signed for an undisclosed fee which according to Brazilian media would be around 20 million euros ($21.66 million), with an additional 2 million in bonuses.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad and to meeting the team and the coaching staff, and I hope to win many trophies with Les Rouge et Bleu and to make the fans happy," Moscardo said in a statement

PSG are top of the table, eight points ahead of Nice in second place.

($1 = 0.9234 euros)

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, additional reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.