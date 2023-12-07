News & Insights

Soccer-PSG keeper Donnarumma gets two-match ban for Casimir kick

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

December 07, 2023 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been suspended for two matches over a high challenge that saw him sent off during Sunday's 2-0 win at Le Havre, the French league's governing body said on Wednesday.

The Italy international was sent off in the 10th minute after his mistimed attempt at a high-footed clearance caught Josue Casimir in the head.

Donnarumma will miss the defending champions' Ligue 1 games against Nantes and Lille over the next two weekends but remains eligible for Wednesday's Champions League game at Dortmund.

