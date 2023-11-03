News & Insights

Soccer-PSG go top with 3-0 win over Montpellier

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO

November 03, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain took provisional top spot in Ligue 1 with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Montpellier thanks to goals from Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha on Friday.

The hosts took the lead after 10 minutes through Lee who fired into the top corner following a low cross from Achraf Hakimi that Kylian Mbappe dummied for the South Korean.

The visitors tried to find an equaliser but instead PSG's exciting 17-year-old prospect Zaire-Emery thundered the ball home after Ousmane Dembele's back-heel in the 58th.

Hakimi was on hand once more eight minutes later to cross for substitute Vitinha to slam the ball into the corner.

Luis Enrique's PSG side had the ball in the net again in added time but the effort was disallowed for offside.

PSG lead the table on 24 points, two ahead of Nice who host Stade Rennes on Sunday. Montpellier are 11th with 11 points.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.