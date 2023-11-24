Soccer-PSG consolidate top spot with 5-2 home win over Monaco

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain put on a scintillating performance to earn a 5-2 win over AS Monaco on Friday as the hosts strengthened their grip on Ligue 1's top spot.

Luis Enrique's side moved to 30 points, four clear of second-placed Nice, who host Toulouse on Sunday. Monaco are third with 24 points.

PSG took the lead in the 18th minute when Goncalo Ramos capitalised on a rebound from Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Kohn before the visitors' Takumi Minamino seized on a mistake by home keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to equalise four minutes later.

Kylian Mbappe restored the lead for the hosts with a 39th minute penalty to extend his tally as Ligue 1 top scorer this season to 14 goals.

Ousmane Dembele scored his first goal of the season to extend PSG's lead 20 minutes from time before Vitinha scored with a superb shot from the edge of the box two minutes later.

Folarin Balogun pulled one back for the visitors after a fine through ball from Minamino in the 75th but Randal Kolo Muani completed the rout in stoppage time.

PSG next host Champions League Group F opponents Newcastle United on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris)

