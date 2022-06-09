Soccer-Premier League suspends deal with Russia's Match TV

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
The Premier League has suspended its television broadcast deal with Russia's Match TV following the country's invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The league informed the clubs of its decision at Thursday's annual general meeting, the source added.

Russia calls the invasion of Ukraine "a special military operation".

The league had signed a six-year contract worth 43 million pounds ($53.91 million) with Match TV, which is owned by Russian energy company Gazprom. The deal was due to commence at the start of the 2022-23 season.

In March, the league suspended its deal with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) which was due to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

($1 = 0.7976 pounds)

