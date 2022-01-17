Soccer-Premier League reports third successive weekly fall in COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday it had reported 33 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous week, continuing a trend of falling positive cases for a third week.

The league recorded 72 and 94 cases in the last two reports, while there were 103 positives -- a weekly record -- between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

A total of 21 fixtures have been postponed since last month due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Jan. 10 and Sunday Jan. 16, 13,625 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 33 new positive cases," it said in a statement.

Arsenal's tie against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley's home game against Leicester City were postponed in the last week.

