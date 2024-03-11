News & Insights

Soccer-Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system, says league

March 11, 2024 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

March 11 (Reuters) - The Premier League clubs agreed to prioritise their efforts around a new financial system, the league said on Monday, after no agreement was reached during shareholders' meeting.

The British media reported that the league has failed to agree to a new financial settlement at the meeting on Monday as the planned vote was scrapped when it became clear it would not be supported by the required majority of 14 clubs.

"At a Premier League Shareholders' meeting today clubs agreed to prioritise the swift development and implementation of a new League-wide financial system," the league said in a statement.

"Alongside this, Premier League clubs also re-confirmed their commitment to securing a sustainably funded financial agreement with the EFL, subject to the new financial system being formally approved by clubs."

The English top-tier clubs were warned by the British government to reach agreement for a new financial deal with Football League (EFL) teams or have one imposed on them by an independent Football Regulator.

The league and clubs also reaffirmed their commitment to the wider game, the Premier League added, which includes £1.6 billion ($2.05 billion) distributed to all levels of football across the current three-year cycle.

($1 = 0.7813 pounds)

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.