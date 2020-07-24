Soccer-Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept 12

July 24 (Reuters) - The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.

The current season will end with a final round of fixtures on Sunday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER ENGLAND/ (URGENT)

