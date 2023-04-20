Soccer-Pope Francis receives signed shirt from Man United's Martinez

World Markets

Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

April 20 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, a soccer fan like most Argentines, was all smiles when Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham presented him with a Manchester United shirt signed by his compatriot Lisandro Martinez during a visit to the Vatican on Thursday.

The Pope received the Argentina and United defender's glass-framed number six jersey with the message "Your holiness, with much love, Licha", United said on their website, in a private audience with a delegation of Manchester's religious leaders.

"I think @Pontifex particularly appreciated this gift, presented by @AndyBurnhamGM and the Lord Mayor," tweeted British Ambassador to the Holy See Chris Trott.

Pope Francis, who was also presented with a Manchester City shirt, was given a signed Lionel Messi shirt by then French Prime Minister Jean Castex in 2021.

World Cup winner Martinez suffered a foot injury last week and will miss the rest of the season.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond)

