Soccer-Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of 'home' Europa League tie

Credit: REUTERS/DANIELE MASCOLO

October 25, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rakow Czestochowa are going more than the extra mile to help their fans attend their Europa League "home" game against Portuguese side Sporting on Thursday night.

As their own ground in Czestochowa doesn't meet UEFA requirements for the group stages of the competition, Rakow have must use one in Sosnowiec - more than 70 kilometres away.

To ensure as many of their fans as possible can make it to the game, the first-time Polish league champions are offering fans round-trip tickets to Sosnowiec for 1 zloty ($0.24) via their partnership with Silesian Rail, instead of the usual 40-zloty fare.

And their generosity doesn't end there, either.

"We're also providing free shuttle buses from the station to the ground," Rakow's press officer Michal Szprendalowicz told Reuters.

