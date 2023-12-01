News & Insights

Soccer-Police arrest 46 after clashes at Europa Conference League game

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

December 01, 2023 — 05:57 am EST

Written by Aadi Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Police have arrested 46 people following the clashes outside Aston Villa's stadium before their Europa Conference League game against Legia Warsaw on Thursday which resulted in injuries to four officers.

The unrest occurred ahead of kickoff at Villa Park, and the police denied entry to travelling fans, leaving the away stand empty. Villa won the match 2-1.

"We've now got 46 people in custody following last night's violence involving away fans outside Villa Park," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"Officers faced 90 minutes of sustained violence, and four were injured.

"We're proud of our officers, and thank Aston Villa fans for their support."

Legia Warsaw said Aston Villa had given the Polish club a lower allocation of tickets than they were entitled to under UEFA regulations.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.