Soccer-Poland appoint Probierz as new coach

September 20, 2023 — 02:53 am EDT

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Michal Probierz has replaced Fernando Santos as coach of Poland's national team, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday.

Poland parted ways with Portuguese coach Santos last week following their 2-0 defeat in Albania, which left them struggling to qualify for Euro 2024.

"Michal Probierz has been appointed selector of the Polish national team. This is the best possible choice. I wish the new coach good luck," PZPN President Cezary Kulesza said in a statement.

Poland are fourth in Group E with six points from five matches. They are four points behind leaders Albania, and two behind second-placed Czech Republic and Moldova.

Former Poland under 21 coach Probierz will be in charge for the next round of qualifiers in October when they travel to the Faroe Islands before hosting Moldova.

