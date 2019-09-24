Soccer-Pogba set for Man United return against Rochdale in League Cup

Contributor
Hardik Vyas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW YATES

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated midfielder Paul Pogba will return to the squad for Wednesday's League Cup match against Rochdale.

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated midfielder Paul Pogba will return to the squad for Wednesday's League Cup match against Rochdale.

Pogba has been out of action since the 1-1 draw with Southampton on Aug. 31 due to an ankle injury, but is hoping to regain full fitness ahead of the Premier League visit of Arsenal on Monday.

"He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale," Solskjaer told the club's website. "But we definitely think he’s ready for Arsenal."

Mason Greenwood was absent from Sunday's league defeat at West Ham United with a bout of tonsillitis, and the teenager, will be hoping to be back in the squad against Rochdale.

Luke Shaw (hamstring) and Anthony Martial (thigh) will both miss the midweek clash as they continue to recover from injuries picked up before the international break.

Marcus Rashford is also facing an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury in a 2-0 defeat by West Ham.

Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong could return to the line-up against Rochdale after making their full debuts against Astana in the Europa League last week, while Jesse Lingard is in line for a first start in over a month after recovering from illness.

United have made a disappointing start to the new season, recording eight points in six matches to sit eighth in the league standings.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters