News & Insights

World Markets

Soccer-Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club

May 08, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Mostafa for Reuters ->

CAIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Egyptian club ENPPI said Burkina Faso winger Eric Traore has gone missing since walking out of the stadium during a match against Aswan on April 18 after refusing to come on as a late substitute.

ENPPI said the 26-year-old, who was on loan from the Pyramids club, had switched off his phones after leaving their Cairo stadium and attempts to contact him through his wife and agent had been to no avail.

The club, which is run by the state-owned oil company, said it had informed the Egyptian Football Association that Traore had disappeared but had not filed a complaint.

"We just hope he is in good condition and we can discuss formalities at a later time," ENPPI football manager Mohamed Ismail told Egyptian Al-Nahar TV.

(Reporting by Ahmed Mostafa, Writing by Osama Khairy; editing by Nick Mulvenney and Peter Rutherford)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.