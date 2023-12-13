Soccer-Peru sack coach Reynoso after poor run

LIMA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Peru have fired coach Juan Reynoso, the country's FA (FPF) said on Wednesday, following a run of poor results in their opening games of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Peru are bottom in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings with two points after two draws and four losses.

Reynoso was appointed in 2022 to replace Argentina's Ricardo Gareca, who led Peru to their first World Cup in 36 years in 2018.

"Today it is our duty to inform that the best understanding has been reached to end his cycle as manager and we express our best wishes for success in the next steps of his career," the FPF said in a statement.

Peru will face champions Argentina, Chile and a CONCACAF playoff winner in Group A at next year's Copa America. They will resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in September against Colombia and Ecuador.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Janina Nuno Rios. Edited by Javier Leira and Toby Davis)

