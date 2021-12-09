Soccer-Pele expects to leave hospital in 'a few days'

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele said he would be home from hospital in a few days after undergoing chemotherapy as part of his treatment following an operation to remove a colon tumor.

Three-time World Cup winner Pele, who was admitted to Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein on Wednesday, underwent an operation to remove the tumor in September and spent nearly a month under care.

"Since Sept. 30, when I left the hospital, I have been having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment. Today I'm at Albert Einstein doing the last session of 2021," the 81-year-old wrote in an Instagram post.

"I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate.

"I'm going to take this chance to do a new battery of exams, so I'm going to stay here for a few days. Don't worry, I'm just getting ready for the holiday season."

Widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years. Hip surgery left him with recurring pain and he cannot now walk unaided.

He appeared upbeat in videos taken during his recovery period in September and October and he said on Twitter last month that he was feeling better "every day."

