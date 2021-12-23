Soccer-Pele discharged, is 'stable,' hospital says

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazil soccer great Pele, who has undergone months of medical issues, has been discharged, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said on Thursday.

"The patient is stable and will continue his treatment for a colon tumor that was identified in September," the statement said.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Ken Ferris)

