News & Insights

Soccer-Pavard joins Inter from Bayern

Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

August 30, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Inter Milan have signed France defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

No financial details were disclosed, but Italian media reported that the 27-year-old has joined Simone Inzaghi's side for a fee of around 32 million euros ($34.94 million), signing a five-year contract.

Pavard, who joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in 2019, won the Bundesliga title four times.

He also won the 2018 World Cup with France in Russia.

Inter have kicked off their Serie A season impressively, winning their first two matches.

Inzaghi, however, had said he was in the market for an experienced defender, following the departure of Milan Skriniar to Paris St Germain.

Inter host Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.

($1 = 0.9159 euros)

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.