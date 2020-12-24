Soccer-Paris St Germain sack German coach Tuchel - L'Equipe/Bild

Contributors
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Peter Hall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French champions Paris St Germain have sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel, French sports daily L'Equipe and German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.

Adds details, changes slug

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - French champions Paris St Germain have sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel, French sports daily L'Equipe and German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.

PSG were not immediately available to comment.

Tuchel, who guided PSG to the Champions League final in August which they lost to Bayern Munich, oversaw a 4-0 home win against Racing Strasbourg less than 24 hours ago as they moved within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyonnais.

The 47-year-old was appointed PSG head coach in 2018 and has won two Ligue 1 titles along with a domestic quadruple in his second season at the club.

While PSG are not dominating Ligue 1 this term as they have in previous years, Tuchel has steered them into the Champions League last 16 where they face Barcelona after finishing top of a group which included RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Peter Hall; Editing by Alison Williams and Ken Ferris)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters