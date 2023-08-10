News & Insights

Soccer-Paralluelo's extra time strike powers Spain into World Cup semis

Credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

August 10, 2023 — 11:45 pm EDT

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

Updates with result

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Substitute Salma Paralluelo scored in extra time to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Friday and into the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

The sixth-ranked La Roja, who had not advanced past the round of 16 in two previous two World Cup appearances, will face either Japan or Sweden for a place in the final in Auckland on Tuesday.

Mariona Caldentey scored Spain's other goal with a penalty kick in the 81st minute after Dutch defender Stefanie Van der Gragt had handled the ball inside the box.

Van der Gragt, in her final World Cup appearance, earned some redemption when she equalised in the 91st minute to send the game to extra time in front of 32,021 fans at Wellington Regional Stadium.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.