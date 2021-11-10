US Markets

Soccer-Palmeiras win to keep faint league title hopes alive

Contributor
Andrew Downie. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

Raphael Veiga scored one and got two assists as Palmeiras beat Atletico Goianiense 4-0 on Wednesday, keeping up their pursuit of Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro.

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Raphael Veiga scored one and got two assists as Palmeiras beat Atletico Goianiense 4-0 on Wednesday, keeping up their pursuit of Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro.

Veiga and Roni got goals in the first half, then Gustavo Scarpa scored with a penalty after 64 minutes and Breno Lopes completed the rout in stoppage time.

It was Palmeiras’ sixth victory in a row in Brazil’s Serie A.

The result, which came shortly after the league leaders beat Corinthians 3-0, means Palmeiras are 10 points behind their rivals, with seven games of the season left.

Atletico Goianiense are in 13th place.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular