Soccer-Palmeiras win South American Supercup first leg

BUENOS AIRES, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian club Palmeiras drew first blood in the final of South America's Recopa on Wednesday, beating Argentine side Defensa y Justicia 2-1 in the first leg in Buenos Aires.

The fixture, also known as the 'Supercup', is an annual showdown between the winners of South America’s two premier club tournaments -- the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

Libertadores champions Palmeiras took the lead in the 16th minute when Rony cleverly clipped the ball over the keeper from close in.

Braian Romero equalised for the home side just before the hour mark when he finished off a superb backheeled pass from Walter Bou, but Gustavo Scarpa restored Palmeiras’ lead with 15 minutes left.

Bou had a goal disallowed for offisde with 10 minutes remaining.

The second leg is scheduled for next Wednesday in Brasilia.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

