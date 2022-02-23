US Markets

Soccer-Palmeiras score late to leave Supercup finely balanced

Andrew Downie Reuters
CURITIBA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Raphael Veiga scored his 16th penalty in 16 attempts on Wednesday to give Palmeiras a last-gasp 2-2 draw at Athletico Paranaense and leave the two-legged final of the South American Supercup finely poised ahead of next week's return match.

The title is played each year between the winners of the previous season's Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, and the Copa Sudamericana, which is similar to the Europa League.

David Terans gave Athletico the lead after 19 minutes only for Jailson to equalise nine minutes later, both goals coming after corner kicks.

Marlos looked to have given the home side the advantage when he scored with 14 minutes remaining but Libertadores champions Palmeiras drew level deep into injury time when Raphael Veiga scored from the penalty spot.

The 26-year-old midfielder has scored all his regulation time penalties for the club and made no mistake from the spot.

The deciding second leg takes place next Wednesday at Palmeiras' Allianz Parque.

Both sides are looking to win the title for the first time since its inception in 2003.

