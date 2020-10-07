Soccer-Palmeiras fall to first league defeat in 2-1 loss at Botafogo

US Markets

Botafogo scored two second half goals to beat Palmeiras 2-1 on Wednesday and hand the Sao Paulo side their first defeat of the league season and their first in all competitions since July.

Palmeiras were the last team in the league to remain unbeaten but goals from Pedro Raul after 47 minutes and Caio Alexandre after 54 minutes put the visitors on the back foot.

Willian pulled a goal back for Palmeiras 13 minutes from time but he missed a chance to rescue a point when his penalty was saved by Diego Cavalieri with eight minutes left.

The win was Botafogo’s first in 11 games and lifts them out the relegation zone and into 15th place in the 20-team Serie A.

Palmeiras fall into fifth.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

