US Markets

Soccer-Palmeiras beat Athletico to win South American Supercup

Contributor
Andrew Downie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

Palmeiras beat Athletico Paranaense 2-0 to win the South American Supercup on Wednesday, starting the 2022 season in winning form.

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Palmeiras beat Athletico Paranaense 2-0 to win the South American Supercup on Wednesday, starting the 2022 season in winning form.

The title is played each year between the winners of the previous season's Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, and the Copa Sudamericana, which is similar to the Europa League.

The two teams drew the first leg 2-2 last week at Athletico Paranaense's ground but Ze Rafael's goal five minutes into the second half and Danilo's clincher two minutes from time separated the teams in Sao Paulo.

Palmeiras lost this trophy last year on penalties to Argentine club Defensa y Justicia but they were superior throughout against the Copa Sudamericana champions from Curitiba.

It was the first time they had won the trophy and marked the latest in a recent string of successes for the Sao Paulo club, after winning two Copa Libertadores in a row.

Palmeiras's Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira was sent off following Danilo's goal after the two coaches exchanged words.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Robert Birsel)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular