Soccer-Palace sack manager Vieira after winless run

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

March 17, 2023 — 04:39 am EDT

Written by Hritika Sharma for Reuters ->

Adds details

March 17 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira after 20 months in charge on Friday after their 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion left them three points above the relegation zone.

Palace are the only Premier League side without a win in 2023, having drawn five and lost six of their games. Their last league win came on Dec. 31, 2-0 at Bournemouth, and they are 12th in the league on 27 points with 11 games to play.

"It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," Palace Chairman Steve Parish said.

"Results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status."

Former France international Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, took over from Roy Hodgson in July 2021 on a three-year contract.

Palace finished 12th in Vieira's first season in charge and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

The club did not confirm who will replace Vieira or take charge of Sunday's Premier League trip to leaders Arsenal.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman, Peter Rutherford)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.