Soccer-Over 20 million ticket applications for Euro 2024, UEFA says

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

October 27, 2023 — 11:12 am EDT

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Over 20 million tickets have been requested from 206 countries for Euro 2024 matches in Germany, UEFA said on Friday, with close to 2.3 million applications for the July 14 final alone.

Germans made up 65% of the applications during the first sales window, followed by fans from England, France, Spain, and Austria.

The top five countries outside Europe that requested tickets were the United States, Canada, Australia, China and Mexico, with over half a million applications from those countries.

"The anticipation for UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany is rising every day," Martin Kallen, UEFA's Events SA CEO, said in a statement.

"With our simple and fair ticketing process combined with affordable prices, we can offer fans access unforgettable moments and special encounters.

"The exceptional number of ticket applications is testament to the continued appeal of the tournament and the interest of fans around the world."

Nearly 2.3 million tickets were requested for the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, 33 times the ground's capacity. More than 1,4 million applications were received for the June 14 opening game in Munich which will feature Germany.

