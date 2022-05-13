Soccer-Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

Contributors
then Reuters
City could be six points ahead but Guardiola was not taking a win at West Ham for granted. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Manchester City may appear to be a relentless winning-machine, but manager Pep Guardiola wants his side's legacy to be that their period of Premier League dominance was "fun" as the team close in on their sixth title.

By then, City could be six points ahead but Guardiola was not taking a win at West Ham for granted.

"West Ham (have) done two extraordinary seasons, this season in the Europa League... An incredible season, so strong in all departments, set pieces, the quality upfront, with (Manuel) Lanzini, (Pablo) Fornals, (Jarrod) Bowen," he said.

"A top side, difficult, but we know how important it is to get three points. An incredible step to try and finish the job at home (in final game) with our people."

Guardiola was speaking not long after City had unveiled a statue of former striker Sergio Aguero outside the Eithad on the 10th anniversary of his winning goal against Queens Park Rangers that earned the team their first Premier League title in 2012.

The Argentine joined Barcelona on a free transfer last year but retired in December at the age of 33 because of health complications.

Guardiola said the statue was a fitting tribute for City's all-time top goalscorer (260).

"More than deserved, a great honour for Sergio and his family," he said. "An icon of this club, of course with a great anniversary of the goal he scored in 93 minutes. Not just for that, for all his career here."

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge Editing by Toby Davis)

((Christian.Radnedge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More