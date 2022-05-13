Soccer-Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

By then, City could be six points ahead but Guardiola was not taking a win at West Ham for granted.

"West Ham (have) done two extraordinary seasons, this season in the Europa League... An incredible season, so strong in all departments, set pieces, the quality upfront, with (Manuel) Lanzini, (Pablo) Fornals, (Jarrod) Bowen," he said.

"A top side, difficult, but we know how important it is to get three points. An incredible step to try and finish the job at home (in final game) with our people."

Guardiola was speaking not long after City had unveiled a statue of former striker Sergio Aguero outside the Eithad on the 10th anniversary of his winning goal against Queens Park Rangers that earned the team their first Premier League title in 2012.

The Argentine joined Barcelona on a free transfer last year but retired in December at the age of 33 because of health complications.

Guardiola said the statue was a fitting tribute for City's all-time top goalscorer (260).

"More than deserved, a great honour for Sergio and his family," he said. "An icon of this club, of course with a great anniversary of the goal he scored in 93 minutes. Not just for that, for all his career here."

