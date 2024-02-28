News & Insights

Soccer-Osimhen hat-trick as Napoli hammer Sassuolo 6-1

February 28, 2024 — 01:57 pm EST

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Victor Osimhen's hat-trick helped Napoli to a 6-1 trashing of struggling Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday, the champions' first win under caretaker coach Francesco Calzona.

Sassuolo took the lead against the run of play in the 17th minute through midfielder Uros Racic but Amir Rrahmani levelled and Osimhen scored twice to put the visitors 3-1 up at halftime.

The Nigerian striker completed his hat-trick two minutes after the break following a Sassuolo defensive error, before winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck twice to complete the rout.

Napoli are ninth in the standings with 40 points from 26 games, level with Lazio and eight behind Bologna in fourth. Sassuolo are 18th with 20 points.

