News & Insights

MANU

Soccer-O'Shea named Ireland's interim head coach

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

February 28, 2024 — 08:44 am EST

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea had been named as Ireland's interim coach ahead of next month's friendly internationals against Belgium and Switzerland, the FAI said on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old O'Shea won five Premier League titles with United and earned 118 caps for Ireland.

"It will be an incredible honour to lead the side into the March international window," O'Shea said in a statement.

"As everyone will know, I've always had immense pride representing my country, whether that be during my playing career or very recently, as part of the coaching staff for the men's senior team and the Under-21s.

"I've got great belief in this group of players to win football matches and looking forward to some positive results."

The FAI said they would announce a permanent head coach in April. Stephen Kenny left his role as Ireland's head coach in November following the failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

O'Shea will be assisted during the international window by Crystal Palace assistant manager Paddy McCarthy.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.