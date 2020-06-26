Soccer-'On Klopp of the world': British media laud champions Liverpool

June 26 (Reuters) - The end of Liverpool's long wait for a league championship was celebrated across the English media on Friday with most going for the headline "Champions" while the Daily Star, in a nod to their manager, declared they were "On "Klopp of the World."

Juergen Klopp's side sealed a first league title in three decades on Thursday when Manchester City were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea, sparking wild celebrations on Merseyside despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Smashing Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday, showing all the class of champions more than 20 points clear of a brilliant City, ... felt like the sort of emphatic declaration of excellence these strange times needed," Matt Dickinson wrote in The Times.

"No need for asterisks -- this success is deserved, and momentous. Liverpool have enjoyed their great European triumphs but there is something about domestic dominance that brings a deeper, richer sense of pride."

Martin Samuel in the Daily Mail said, given the context, Liverpool's campaign came close top topping the achievement of Leicester City in winning the 2015-16 title.

"Certainly, it is the most incredible title triumph in Liverpool's history, and arguably the best delivered by an elite club in the Premier League era," he wrote.

"As irritating as it may sound to the ears of their bitter rivals, this one really does mean more. It is a rewriting of the record books few can have expected a year ago ...

"It is the season of all seasons, the campaign of all campaigns."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said he was happy to be proved wrong after writing in a 2017 column that he was not convinced Klopp had the ability to win the title.

"Klopp arrived at Anfield saying he wanted to turn doubters into believers. I was one of those who had given up hope," Carragher wrote in The Telegraph.

"It gives me the greatest pleasure to admit these words now look misjudged. In my defence ... no one took me to task for the remarks at the time."

