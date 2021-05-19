Soccer-Oaktree to buy stake in Inter Milan in $336 million financing deal - sources

Adds details

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Italian champions Inter Milan are close to securing 275 million euros ($336 million) in financing under a deal that will hand a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Oaktree Capital Group OAK_pa.N, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Chinese-owned Inter, this month crowned Serie A champions for the first time in 11 years, are suffering like rivals due to the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and had been discussing an agreement to shore up the club's finances.

The two sources said Oaktree was set to buy a 31.5% stake currently held by LionRock Capital, a Hong Kong-based investment firm. Chinese retail giant Suning 002024.SZ would retain control with its 68.5% holding.

A third source said Tom Pitts, LionRock's head of Europe, would step down from Inter Milan's board of directors.

Oaktree, Lionrock and Suning all declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8194 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Valentina Za and Keith Weir)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 02 66129638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.