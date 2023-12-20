Soccer-Nuno makes Premier League return to take up Forest job after Cooper sacking

Writes through, adds quotes

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest named Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract to replace Steve Cooper, the club said on Wednesday as the Portuguese returned to the Premier League for a third stint.

Forest appointed the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur manager after parting ways with Cooper following five defeats in six games which saw them slip to 17th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

Cooper joined Forest in September 2021 when the club were bottom and helped them earn promotion when they finished fourth and won the playoffs.

He also managed to keep them in the top flight last season when they finished 16th and remained a popular figure, with fans chanting his name even when they lost 5-0 to Fulham.

"What Steve did here was huge... We are trying to improve this legacy, which is amazing," Nuno told reporters at his first news conference as Forest manager.

"It shows how good the Forest fans are, the respect they have for Steve even though things didn't go well (this season)."

Nuno spent four seasons at Wolves and helped get them promoted to the Premier League in his first season there.

The former Porto player and manager then took over at Spurs in June 2021 where he won his first three games in charge and even picked up a Manager of the Month award for August.

However, their season quickly unravelled as they lostfive of their seven games before he was replaced by Antonio Conte.

Nuno was then appointed manager of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad and led them to their first league title in 14 years, only to be sacked last month after a run of five league games without a win.

The Portuguese manager took charge of his first training session earlier on Wednesday and said he was happy with what he saw from the squad, adding that those who did not get much playing time would receive a second chance.

"What I saw today gives me assurance that we are in a good way in terms of happiness," he said.

"In terms of numbers, I have to be honest with you, I never managed a squad of 30 players. That part is a challenge for us also."

Nuno's first game in charge will be at home on Saturday against Bournemouth, who have moved up to 14th and have a game in hand.

"It's going to be tough, they've improved a lot recently so we expect a tough game," Nuno said.

"But we play at the City Ground and the help of our fans is going to be very important."

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes and Rohith Nair; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Hugh Lawson and Nick Zieminski)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.