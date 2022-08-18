Soccer-Nottingham Forest agree deal for Wolves' Gibbs-White: Sky Sports

Promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest have agreed to sign midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal that could rise to 42.5 million pounds ($50.65 million) when add-ons are included, British media reported.

Sky Sports said Forest would pay an initial 25 million pounds for the 22-year-old, who has represented England from the Under-16 to Under-21 levels.

Forest have been busy during the summer transfer window ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline, bringing in 15 players including Jesse Lingard after his departure from Manchester United and Neco Williams from Liverpool.

Steve Cooper's side lost 2-0 at Newcastle United in their league opener before beating West Ham United 1-0 last weekend. They visit Everton on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8391 pounds)

