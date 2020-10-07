Soccer-'Nothing concrete' in Barca talk, says Liverpool's Wijnaldum

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUI VIEIRA

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has played down reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has played down reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The 29-year-old was reported to be one of Ronald Koeman's primary targets in the close season but Wijnaldum said there was "nothing concrete".

"I don't think it was that serious," he said. "Otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened.

"The way it looks now, I will stay in Liverpool. My contract is valid for another 10 months and that can change. You never know in football."

Wijnaldum has played in all four of Liverpool's Premier League games this season.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters