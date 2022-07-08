Soccer-Northern Ireland's Nelson savours historic goal at Women's Euros

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

Julie Nelson headed her name into the record books at the Women's European Championship on Thursday after not only becoming Northern Ireland's first goalscorer at a major finals but also the oldest one in the tournament's history.

July 8 (Reuters) - Julie Nelson headed her name into the record books at the Women's European Championship on Thursday after not only becoming Northern Ireland's first goalscorer at a major finals but also the oldest one in the tournament's history.

Aged 37 years and 33 days, defender Nelson scored Northern Ireland's only goal as they were outclassed 4-1 by Norway in their Group A opener at St Mary's Stadium.

Nelson nodded home with her side trailing 3-0 at the break to surpass Italy's Patrizia Panico as the oldest scorer at the Women's Euros.

"I definitely didn't think I'd be the one getting on the scoresheet, it's been a couple of years since I scored," Nelson said. "It's an incredible feeling to score the first goal for Northern Ireland in a major championship.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult match. They're not 11th in the world for no reason, and we were a bit nervy in the first 15 minutes and conceded a couple of goals. But I thought we stepped up after that and did our best."

Northern Ireland next face Austria in Southampton on Monday.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters