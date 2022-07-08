Soccer-Northern Ireland's Nelson savours historic goal at Women's Euros

July 8 (Reuters) - Julie Nelson headed her name into the record books at the Women's European Championship on Thursday after not only becoming Northern Ireland's first goalscorer at a major finals but also the oldest one in the tournament's history.

Aged 37 years and 33 days, defender Nelson scored Northern Ireland's only goal as they were outclassed 4-1 by Norway in their Group A opener at St Mary's Stadium.

Nelson nodded home with her side trailing 3-0 at the break to surpass Italy's Patrizia Panico as the oldest scorer at the Women's Euros.

"I definitely didn't think I'd be the one getting on the scoresheet, it's been a couple of years since I scored," Nelson said. "It's an incredible feeling to score the first goal for Northern Ireland in a major championship.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult match. They're not 11th in the world for no reason, and we were a bit nervy in the first 15 minutes and conceded a couple of goals. But I thought we stepped up after that and did our best."

Northern Ireland next face Austria in Southampton on Monday.

