Soccer-Northern Ireland forward Magill out of Euros with knee injury

July 8 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland forward Simone Magill will miss the remainder of the Women's European Championship after suffering a serious knee injury in their opening match, the Irish FA said on Friday.

Magill, the first Northern Irish woman to play professionally, was brought off in the 79th minute of Northern Ireland's 4-1 defeat by Norway on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has 21 goals in 70 appearances for Northern Ireland.

"The team's medical staff revealed Magill is set to undergo a scan later today which will confirm the extent of the injury," the Irish FA said in a statement.

"They further confirmed the striker will not play again during UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in England."

The statement added that midfielder Nadene Caldwell also suffered a knock during the game and her leg injury is being monitored by the medical team.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

