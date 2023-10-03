Soccer-Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique said no one wanted to face Newcastle United in the Champions League because of their high level, wit his side determined to survive the "hostile but unrivalled atmosphere" at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle will play their first home Champions League game since 2003, something Luis Enrique is not taking lightly, adding that it will be a clash that will prove what PSG is made of.

"They are very well drilled with the ball and without. (They are) fearsome (opponents) in their stadium with their passionate fans. Tomorrow is going to be a great test for us," the manager told a press conference on Tuesday.

The Spaniard added Eddie Howe's side could go far in a competition that does not reward consistency, especially after the group stage.

"Nobody wanted to play against them because of what they did last season. I don't think there is anyone in Europe who would dare to say that they are not the favourites because of their level, their individual quality and what they do as a team,"

Luis Enrique praised the fact that Newcastle have their first home game of this Champions League season after a 0-0 draw at the San Siro against AC Milan, considering it a real challenge for the Ligue 1 side, adding that he is a little envious of the "spectacular" atmosphere.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to see what PSG are made of. I'm even envious of my players, who will be able to play in an environment like few others in Europe," he added.

PSG top Group F after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in their opening match.

