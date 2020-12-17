Soccer-No title challenge without home improvements, says Solskjaer

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Manchester United maintained their 100% away record in the Premier League with Thursday's 3-2 win at Sheffield United but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they must improve their home form if they are to mount a serious title challenge.

United have won all six league games on the road and collected more points on their travels than at Old Trafford, where their only victory was against West Bromwich Albion last month.

"We need to sort the home form," said Solskjaer, whose side welcome Leeds United on Sunday.

"Obviously, it's not like it's home and away in these conditions without fans and it seems like we're going to be in this situation a little longer, but we should be more used to the Old Trafford pitch than these pitches."

Solskjaer also defended Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who was charged with an aggravated breach of the Football Association's (FA) rules over an Instagram post.

"I know that Edinson never meant any harm, it's his friend he was replying to. He has come into a new country and made a mistake and he's apologised," the Norwegian said.

"He didn't mean any malice, so we'll work with the FA and hopefully he'll be ok,"

United, who are sixth on 23 points, trail leaders Liverpool by five points but have played a game less.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

