US Markets

Soccer-No spitting or kissing the ball, says CONMEBOL

Contributor
Daniela Desantis Reuters
Published

Teams competing in South America's Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana have been told players must avoid spitting and kissing the ball as part of new rules published by the region's football governing body (CONMEBOL) to combat COVID-19.

ASUNCION, May 14 (Reuters) - Teams competing in South America's Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana have been told players must avoid spitting and kissing the ball as part of new rules published by the region's football governing body (CONMEBOL) to combat COVID-19.

The two flagship tournaments were suspended in March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and new start dates have still to be decided.

CONMEBOL also said in a statement that players must not blow mucus from their nose or swap shirts after the game, and they must use their own personal water bottles. In addition, face masks must be worn when giving post-match interviews and by substitutes on the bench.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis, writing by Andrew Downie)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular