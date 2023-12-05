Soccer-No limit to Italy's ambitions at Euro 2024, says Spalletti

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Anything is possible for Italy at Euro 2024, according to manager Luciano Spalletti who said they would need to be at their best after being drawn in a demanding group for next year's tournament in Germany.

The reigning European champions were drawn in Group B and will face Spain, Albania, and Croatia.

"I set no limits, it all depends on how much we can improve. First of all, inside ourselves," he told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Tuesday.

"We knew there was a chance to find a group with strong teams; unfortunately, this happened.

"The only way to go through is to play high-level games. Spain, Albania and Croatia will not be happy anyway as they got Italy from pot four. It only depends on us, we are Italy."

Spalletti's side will start their campaign in Dortmund against Albania on June 15 before facing Spain five days later and Croatia on June 24.

"With this environment ... and the passion of players in whom I believe, we should not see any wall as insurmountable," he said.

"We have many players who can still grow. Giorgio Scalvini, Destiny Udogie, Gianluca Scamacca. Up front, we have Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori, Moise Kean, Ciro Immobile and much more than people think.

"I'll repeat what I told my Azzurri before a difficult game: There are many things that used to scare me from the outside, but after facing them, they excite me."

Spalletti was keeping his cards close to his chest about his squad selection, but said he would look for certain characteristics in his players.

"I want guys who believe in it, who feel the responsibility as I do, proving that they want to make history," he said.

"We must give back to Italy the love they feel, make the whole country celebrate and unite people.

"The Azzurri shirt must be desired and honoured like a sacred object."

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

