Soccer-Nike to become Germany supplier in 2027 after seven decades with Adidas - DFB

Adds Adidas statement

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - The German Football Association (DFB) announced that American sportswear giant Nike would become their official supplier from 2027 onwards, ending a decades-long partnership with German firm Adidas.

The DFB said on Thursday Nike would supply all national teams from 2027 to 2034, having made the best financial offer.

"The coming partnership allows the DFB for the next decade to work on central tasks with a view to developing football in Germany," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.

Germany used Adidas products en route to all four World Cup titles from 1954 to 2014. In 2019, the company signed a four-year contract extension of their deal ending in 2022.

"Until December 2026 we will work with all our might for common success with our longtime and current partner Adidas, whom German football has a lot to thank for after more than seven decades," Neuendorf said.

Adidas said it was informed on Thursday of the DFB decision.

"We have a current contract with the German Football Association DFB until the end of 2026," Adidas said in a statement.

"We were informed by the DFB today that the federation will have a new supplier from 2027 onwards."

Germany, whose football association is the world's biggest with more than seven million registered members, will host Euro 2024 from June 14 to July 14.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Additional reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.