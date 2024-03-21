News & Insights

Soccer-Nike to become Germany supplier in 2027 after seven decades with Adidas-DFB

Credit: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

March 21, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - The German Football Association (DFB) announced that American sportswear giant Nike would become their official supplier from 2027 onwards, ending a decades-long partnership with German firm Adidas.

The DFB said on Thursday Nike would supply all national teams from 2027 to 2034, having made the best financial offer.

"The coming partnership allows the DFB for the next decade to work on central tasks with a view to developing football in Germany," said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf in a statement.

Germany have used Adidas products en route to all four World Cup titles from 1954 to 2014. The company in 2019 signed a four-year contract extension of their deal ending in 2022.

"Until December 2026 we will work with all our might for common success with our longtime and current partner Adidas, whom German football has a lot to thank for after more than seven decades," Neuendorf said.

Germany, whose football association is the world's biggest with over seven million registered members, will host Euro 2024 from 14 June to 14 July.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

