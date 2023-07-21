News & Insights

World Markets

Soccer-Nigeria hold Canada to 0-0 draw in World Cup opener

Credit: REUTERS/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

July 21, 2023 — 12:32 am EDT

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, July 21 (Reuters) - Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie helped Nigeria secure a valuable 0-0 draw against Olympic champions Canada in their Women's World Cup opener on Friday in a result leaving their group wide open.

Nnadozie saved a penalty in the 50th minute at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, denying Christine Sinclair from the spot with a leap low to her left as the Canada skipper missed out on becoming the first player to score in six World Cups.

The teams were left with a point each, trailing Group B leaders Australia by two following the co-hosts' 1-0 win over Ireland on Thursday.

Both sides had their chances but Sinclair, who came off in the 70th minute, was perhaps the most frustrated, having also missed a good opportunity when she fired wide in the ninth minute.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.