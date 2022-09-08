Soccer-Nice v Cologne kicks off late after crowd trouble

Adds kickoff

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne kicked off almost an hour late after crowd trouble erupted in the stands at the Allianz Riviera stadium in southern France on Thursday.

Governing body UEFA said the match was "delayed due to crowd disturbance", later adding that it would start at 1940 local time (1740 GMT) after TV footage showed supporters of the German team making their way towards the home fans and throwing flares.

Police intervened but the players had not started warming up shortly before the scheduled 1845 local time kickoff.

Cologne captain Jonas Hector addressed the crowd through the PA system.

"We really want to play the game with you. We also want that game to take place. But we have to say that we do not like to see this," he said.

"We worked damn hard last year and in the playoff. And we would very much like to do this with you and we ask you to keep calm and support us as much as possible."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.