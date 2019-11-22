Soccer-Neymar returns to help PSG beat Lille and extend Ligue 1 lead

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain' Brazil forward Neymar made his comeback from injury as they enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Lille on Friday to move a provisional 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

First-half goals from Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria put the hosts ahead and Lille never seriously threatened a comeback.

Neymar had not featured for the champions since Oct. 5 due to a hamstring problem but returned to the starting lineup to help his side ease to victory at the Parc des Princes.

PSG moved to 33 points ahead of second-placed Olympique Marseille, who visit second-bottom Toulouse on Sunday, while Lille are seventh on 19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.