Soccer-Neymar out of PSG-Barca after failing to recover in time

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Barcelona, the French side said.

A PSG statement on Tuesday said the Brazilian, who left Barcelona for the Ligue 1 side for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($264.11 million) in 2017, was continuing an individual recovery programme from a thigh injury sustained last month.

Neymar missed the first leg of the tie at the Camp Nou but his absence barely affected his side, who romped to a 4-1 win thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick. ($1 = 0.8405 euros) (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge) ((r.pmartin87@gmail.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER CHAMPIONS PSG FCB/PREVIEW (PIX)

