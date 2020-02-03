US Markets

Soccer-Neymar out of Nantes game with rib injury

Neymar will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 game at Nantes on Tuesday with a rib injury he picked up in the first half of the 5-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday.

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Neymar will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 game at Nantes on Tuesday with a rib injury he picked up in the first half of the 5-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday. The runaway league leaders said on their website https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/the-squad-for-nantes that although the Brazilian finished the match, the injury was confirmed by tests conducted on Monday. Neymar needed treatment after tangling with Arnaud Souquet near the end of the first period and angrily complained to the fourth official in the tunnel at halftime. PSG are 12 points clear of Olympique de Marseille with 55 points from 22 games as they bid to retain their title. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Nick Mulvenney) ((kenneth.ferris@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7933; Reuters Messaging: kenneth.ferris.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOCCER FRANCE PSG MPL/ (PIX)

