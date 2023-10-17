News & Insights

Soccer-Neymar injured as Brazil lose 2-0 in Uruguay

October 17, 2023 — 10:23 pm EDT

MONTEVIDEO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Darwin Nunez and Nicolas de la Cruz scored to give Uruguay a 2-0 win over Brazil in their 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday as Neymar was forced off late in the first half after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Nunez opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a diving header, and Brazil's night went from bad to worse two minutes later when Neymar went down after tussling for the ball with De la Cruz.

Visibly distressed, Neymar left the pitch on a stretcher after receiving treatment for several minutes.

Brazil FA sources said the forward had sustained a severe left knee sprain and that he would undergo tests to determine if there was ligament damage.

De la Cruz extended the hosts' lead with a close range effort in the 77th minute, with Nunez providing the assist.

The victory lifted Uruguay to second in the CONMEBOL standings on seven points, level with Brazil and Venezuela.

Leaders Argentina are in action against Peru on Tuesday.

